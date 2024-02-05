Close
NFL DRAFT 2024

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL mock draft tracker

Feb 5, 2024, 4:59 PM | Updated: 5:07 pm

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

For the first time since taking Pat Surtain II in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have a first-round pick in 2024.

Thanks to trades for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton the Broncos were without first-rounders in the 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts. Still in need of a quarterback, after Wilson didn’t work out, many experts around the league think Denver could welcome a rookie gunslinger. Others think the Broncos will address the quarterback elsewhere this offseason and focus on something else during the draft.

What will the Broncos do with pick No. 12? Could Denver even trade up or down? We will find out on April 25.

Here’s the latest from experts on what they expect the Broncos to do on NFL Draft Day

Feb 5: Broncos need help pressuring QB, new mock has them taking edge

The Athletic has Denver taking Florida State EDGE Jared Verse at No. 12. With Washington QB Michael Penix Jr going one pick later to the Raiders.

Feb 5: Newest ESPN mock draft has Broncos staying at 12, taking a QB

ESPN has Denver taking Oregon QB Bo Nix at No. 12. Interestingly this mock also has J.J. McCarthy of Michigan going one pick later to the Raiders.

Jan 23: Mel Kiper’s first mock draft has Broncos going defense in Round 1

Kiper from ESPN had Denver taking UCLA OLB Laiatu Latu at No. 12. The Broncos got better in getting to the quarterback last year, but still they could use some more fireworks at the position.

Jan 19: Newest NFL mock draft has Broncos taking a corner from Alabama

Could the Broncos repeat their last NFL Draft pick? NFL.com has Denver going with Terrion Arnold from Alabama at No. 12. It would certainly be a solution to the question of No. 2 corner, which has been asked since PS2 came to town.

Jan 10: Latest ESPN mock draft has Broncos taking national champion QB

This ESPN mock had Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy going to the Broncos at No. 12. They didn’t see Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. or Oregon’s Bo Nix as first-rounders in this mock.

