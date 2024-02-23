Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

CBS Sports has Broncos going corner from Alabama in latest mock

Feb 23, 2024, 2:01 PM | Updated: 2:08 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos desperately need to find their quarterback of the future.

Many think that man will be selected in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

And while plenty of mock drafts do have that being the case, CBS Sports football writer Chris Trapasso has head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton going in a different direction. In fact, not even on the offensive side of the ball.

Trapasso has the Broncos staying at No. 12 overall and picking Terrion Arnold, a corner out of Alabama.

“More secondary help for the Broncos with the super-smooth, highly aware cornerback,” Trapasso wrote.

This is the second mock draft that has Denver taking Arnold, as NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah projected the same thing last month.

Who are the Broncos taking at No. 12? Get all the latest mock drafts here!

Arnold’s a good player, no one doubts that. He had five interceptions and 63 tackles last year for the Crimson Tide. But with the obvious need at quarterback, Broncos Country might roll their eyes at taking another corner from Alabama. Pat Surtain II is a great talent, but he hasn’t helped the team stop their streak of seven consecutive losing seasons. A defensive back can only impact the game so much.

Still, without a reliable No. 2 corner currently on the roster, maybe it’s something fans should brace for. Interestingly enough, Trapasso has Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy going No. 11 to the Vikings, one pick in front of the Broncos. He has Bo Nix tumbling all the way to No. 27 to the Cardinals and Michael Penix Jr. from Washington not going until Round 2.

The NFL Combine next week will be big for Payton and Paton to evaluate not just the quarterbacks, but all positions. If they fall in love with Arnold, maybe this mock draft will end up being correct.

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

How does the NFL record salary cap increase help the Broncos?

The NFL raised the salary cap by a record number on Friday. How does this increased number help the Denver Broncos? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason. Follow @CecilLammey

47 minutes ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

NFL salary cap rising to $255 million gives Broncos a bit of relief

The NFL salary cap will rise by a league-record $30.6 million for 2024, which provides the Broncos some short-term relief.

6 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Will Petersen

ESPN’s “bold move” for the Broncos is trading wideout Jerry Jeudy

Both sides would probably benefit from a fresh start, and this won't be the last time a media outlet predicts that Jerry Jeudy may be traded

7 hours ago

Chad Kelly...

Andrew Mason

Chad Kelly, former Broncos backup QB, sued in wrongful-dismissal case in Canada

Former Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly was named in a wrongful-dismissal lawsuit filed by an ex-strength coach with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts.

17 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

If Sean Payton wants to move up for Broncos to draft a QB, he’s gotta ‘love’ him

Sean Payton may not be able to stand pat at No. 12 and get the quarterback he craves -- and the Broncos may not have the capital to move up.

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines answers questions during t...

Cecil Lammey

Did Broncos HC Sean Payton fall in love with a rookie quarterback?

The Denver Broncos may have to move up in the first round if they want the quarterback that HC Sean Payton may have fallen in love with. Reports have surfaced that Payton loves Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, but is it true or misinformation to throw teams off? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey […]

1 day ago

CBS Sports has Broncos going corner from Alabama in latest mock