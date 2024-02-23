CBS Sports has Broncos going corner from Alabama in latest mock

The Denver Broncos desperately need to find their quarterback of the future.

Many think that man will be selected in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

And while plenty of mock drafts do have that being the case, CBS Sports football writer Chris Trapasso has head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton going in a different direction. In fact, not even on the offensive side of the ball.

Trapasso has the Broncos staying at No. 12 overall and picking Terrion Arnold, a corner out of Alabama.

“More secondary help for the Broncos with the super-smooth, highly aware cornerback,” Trapasso wrote.

This is the second mock draft that has Denver taking Arnold, as NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah projected the same thing last month.

Arnold’s a good player, no one doubts that. He had five interceptions and 63 tackles last year for the Crimson Tide. But with the obvious need at quarterback, Broncos Country might roll their eyes at taking another corner from Alabama. Pat Surtain II is a great talent, but he hasn’t helped the team stop their streak of seven consecutive losing seasons. A defensive back can only impact the game so much.

Still, without a reliable No. 2 corner currently on the roster, maybe it’s something fans should brace for. Interestingly enough, Trapasso has Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy going No. 11 to the Vikings, one pick in front of the Broncos. He has Bo Nix tumbling all the way to No. 27 to the Cardinals and Michael Penix Jr. from Washington not going until Round 2.

The NFL Combine next week will be big for Payton and Paton to evaluate not just the quarterbacks, but all positions. If they fall in love with Arnold, maybe this mock draft will end up being correct.