Broncos visiting with LSU QB Jayden Daniels after his Pro Day

Mar 27, 2024, 10:22 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The NFL Annual Meeting ended Tuesday, and the Broncos’ top brass wasted no time getting back into the quarterback-evaluation cycle.

They lined up an interview with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who holds his Pro Day workout today in Baton Rouge. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the meeting.

Daniels will also meet with the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

This will be the Broncos’ second meeting with Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy last season. The first one came at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where the Broncos held formal interviews with Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. Those are widely expected to be the first seven quarterbacks selected in next month’s draft.

Daniels gushed about his Combine meeting with Sean Payton, calling him “the guru.”

“Yeah, I mean, Sean Payton, obviously what he did in New Orleans, I was down the road so a lot of people still talk about those days,” Jayden Daniels said last month. But to be able to see the offensive mind that he is, the guru, and be able to just sit there and talk football with everybody,” Daniels said.

Daniels has widely been tipped to go to Washington with the No. 2 overall pick. However, an NFL Network report at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando noted that buzz seemed to be building around the Commanders selecting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

Payton’s connections to LSU’s program, strengthened by his years coaching in nearby New Orleans, run deep. Some of the most prominent connections include the team’s vice president of player health and performance, Beau Lowery, and defensive-line coach Jamar Cain.

Lowery worked as LSU’s director of sports medicine from 2021 through last year, when he left to join the Broncos. Cain worked on Arizona State’s staff when the Sun Devils successfully recruited Daniels, then was with LSU through the process of landing Daniels in the transfer portal before taking the Broncos job.

The Broncos likely have outstanding intel on Daniels because of these types of connections. Wednesday, they hope to learn a little more about him.

