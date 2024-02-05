Close
BRONCOS

Newest ESPN mock draft has Broncos staying at 12, taking a QB

Feb 5, 2024, 11:56 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will almost assuredly need a new QB this offseason, and the latest ESPN mock draft has them landing one.

While we’ve seen plenty of different mocks already, this is the first one we’ve written about at Denver Sports where the selection is Bo Nix out of Oregon.

Known draft expert Matt Miller released a two-round mock on Monday morning, and he has the Broncos taking Nix. Others mocks have included Michigan national champion QB J.J. McCarthy and a couple of selections on defense.

“Nix, who started for three seasons at Auburn before transferring to Oregon in 2022, is experienced and pro-ready, and he has the accuracy (nation-leading 77.4% completion rate) and second-effort mobility to work well with coach Sean Payton’s scheme,” Miller wrote. “This might feel early for Nix, but quarterbacks always rise, and scouts keep telling me that he is going to get drafted earlier than expected.”

Miller’s correct this does feel early for Nix, but also that quarterbacks always rise as the NFL Draft gets closer. He has Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels going first, second and third and then Nix the next QB off the board at 12.

Ironically, Miller has McCarthy going No. 13 to the Raiders, the pick after Denver’s. He has Michael Penix Jr. falling all the way to No. 42 with the Vikings. Right now, Payton and GM George Paton don’t have a second-round selection.

Nix had a huge final year at Oregon, throwing for more than 4,500 yards, 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

With Russell Wilson almost assuredly gone, many fans won’t be happy if the Broncos don’t take a Round 1 QB. But with plenty of other needs, there’s also a case to be made they should trade pick, stock up on other positions and then select someone like Penix.

If it is Nix or McCarthy at No. 12, they’ll have expectations to start right away. It remains to be seen if either is ready for that kind of challenge.

