If you want the Broncos to get a quarterback, you won’t like the latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

The Broncos have a two-time Pro Bowler and recent All-Pro at cornerback in Pat Surtain II. And they have expressed confidence in 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss, with general manager George Paton calling him “a starter in this league.”

But some see the team taking a cornerback in Round 1. Including ESPN’s long-time draft pundit, Mel Kiper Jr.

In Kiper’s latest mock draft posted in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft, he has the Broncos selecting Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

A Senior Bowl week standout, Mitchell has blistering speed, clocking a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Last year, Mitchell proved to be one of the most difficult cornerbacks on which to throw in FBS, allowing 27 receptions on 62 times targeted, per the data compiled by Pro Football Focus. Mitchell did not allow a touchdown and broke up 14 passes.

“He’s ready to play early and often as a rookie,” writes Kuper.

This, of course, means Kiper does not have a quarterback tapped to the Broncos.

SO, WHY WOULD MEL KIPER JR. PASS ON QUARTERBACK?

In short, it’s because he doesn’t see Bo Nix as a first-round quarterback.

Writes Mel Kiper Jr.:

”I thought hard again about giving the Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (Oregon), but I talked myself out of it. I just don’t think Nix is a first-round signal-caller. I have a Round 2 grade on him based on everything I’ve seen on tape.”

Kiper cited Nix having a relatively low average downfield-yards-per-pass figure of 6.3 yards — “sixth shortest among 125 qualified FB quarterbacks, according to ESPN Stats & Info,” as he writes.

He mocks Nix to the New York Giants with the No. 33 overall pick — the first choice in the second round. Kiper has the Giants trading up for Nix and the Los Angeles Rams moving up via a swap with the Los Angeles Chargers for the No. 37 overall pick to take Michael Penix Jr.