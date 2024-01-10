Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Latest ESPN mock draft has Broncos taking national champion QB

Jan 10, 2024, 11:55 AM | Updated: 12:25 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Every mock draft over the next 2.5 months will be something Denver Broncos fans want to take a look at.

Not since 2021 has the team had a first-round pick. That alone makes it exciting.

But considering the franchise is likely to move on from QB Russell Wilson and potentially select a Round 1 quarterback for the first time since Paxton Lynch makes it all that more interesting.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid dropped his latest mock draft on Wednesday, and does have the Broncos picking a QB. In fact, it’s the guy who just won the national championship in Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

“The Broncos might sign an experienced veteran, but McCarthy has some traits we’ve seen Payton gravitate toward in the past: The Wolverines star is an instinctive and accurate passer who makes plays to win games. He has really good ball placement, hitting 72.3% of his throws this season,” Reid writes in his piece.

A QB Payton wants is going to be key. Wilson threw a lot of touchdowns this season, 26 in just 15 games, but he and Payton never meshed. The meltdown on the sidelines where Payton screamed at Wilson seemed to be the final straw.

McCarthy was simply pedestrian in the national title game, completing 10-18 passes for 140 yards and zero touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception, but the ground game carried the Wolverines with four total touchdowns.

On the season, McCarthy threw for nearly 3,000 yards to go along with 22 TDs and just four picks. Michigan finished a perfect 15-0.

It’s interesting to see Reid have four quarterbacks go Round 1, with three in the top-3 and then McCarthy at No. 12 to Denver. He doesn’t see Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. or Oregon’s Bo Nix as first-round talents right now.

We’ll see how it all shakes out come the end of April, but buckle up, because this the latest of hundreds of mock drafts that will drop between now and then.

Broncos

Pat Surtain II...

Will Petersen

Fellow NFL players vote Broncos CB Pat Surtain II to All-Pro team

It's the second season in a row Pat Surtain II has earned the honor, in only the second year the award has been in existence

2 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton admits he had an ’embarrassing’ moment as Broncos coach

Sean Payton was candid about how his season went -- including a moment where he admitted that he didn't call the right play.

13 hours ago

Vance Joseph Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton is clear that Broncos haven’t made staff decisions yet

Sean Payton will certainly return, but what about everyone else who worked with him? Specifically, DC Vance Joseph and OC Joe Lombardi?

20 hours ago

Denver Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

The door is open for the Broncos to keep Russell Wilson, but how open?

Will the Denver Broncos actually keep QB Russell Wilson in 2024? The door is open according to HC Sean Payton and GM George Paton. Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason as they discuss on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

20 hours ago

Broncos general manager George Paton...

Andrew Mason

George Paton explains why Broncos will not be in first wave of free agency

The Broncos were active at the start of free agency this year. Don't expect that to be the case in 2024 as they look to internal replacements.

21 hours ago

Pat Surtain II...

Jake Shapiro

The Broncos want Pat Surtain II in Denver for “a long time”

Some have theorized that the Denver Broncos may use Pat Surtain II as trade bait—but that's not how those in the organization see their star

22 hours ago

Latest ESPN mock draft has Broncos taking national champion QB