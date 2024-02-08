Close
BRONCOS

Another mock draft has Broncos taking a national championship QB

Feb 8, 2024, 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:53 am

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Momentum is building in a variety of mock drafts for the Denver Broncos to take a QB with their No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It only makes sense.

The team is almost assuredly going to move on from Russell Wilson this offseason, despite what GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton said at their end-of-season press conferences.

The top members of the Broncos brass can insist “the door is open” on a return, but even folks out at the Super Bowl don’t believe that. Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan told our own Andrew Mason as much in Las Vegas.

Regardless, ESPN has previously mocked Michigan national champion QB J.J. McCarthy to Denver, and on Thursday, CBS Sports did the same.

“McCarthy is a winner and he is accurate. I could see Sean Payton falling in love with those qualities and bringing the national champion to the Rocky Mountains,” Josh Edwards writes.

McCarthy is indeed accurate. He completed 72.3 percent of his passes for the Wolverines in 2023, leading them to a perfect 15-0 record and sitting on top of the college football world. McCarthy threw for 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions on the season. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds.

Who are the Broncos taking at No. 12? Get all the latest mock drafts here!

We’ve also seen Oregon QB Bo Nix mocked to the Broncos, and there’s been some chatter about Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as well. Landing Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels feels like a long-shot, and this latest mock from CBS has them going No. 1, 2 and 3 overall. That seems to be the consensus.

There’s still about 2.5 months between now and the NFL Draft, so a lot can change, but there’s certainly some early momentum for McCarthy to end up in Denver. He’d be the Broncos first first-round draft pick at QB since Paxton Lynch, so the bar to clear would not be high… at all.

To see the full mock from Edwards, click here.

