NFL mock draft has the Broncos going defense at No. 12 overall

The Denver Broncos have had a wide range of selections in various NFL mock draft guesses over the last few months.

But the consensus from fans seems to be they need help on offense. After all, the quarterback room right now is still only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci.

Yet, Peter Schrager of NFL media has the team going defense with the No. 12 overall pick next week. Would Sean Payton and George Paton really go that direction? According to Schrager, he sees the fit, with the Broncos taking edge-rusher Laiatu Latu out of UCLA.

“Viewed by many as the best pure pass rusher in the draft, Latu absolutely could end up in Denver if the board falls this way. The Broncos would, of course, love to move up and get a top-four quarterback, but I just don’t think they have the ammunition. They’d have to really love Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. to take either at No. 12 overall,” Schrager writes on NFL.com.

Yes, Denver does need help on the edge. Guys like Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper all look like fine players, but probably not future NFL stars.

Who are the Broncos taking at No. 12? Get all the latest mock drafts here!

In his last two seasons with the Bruins, Latu has combined for 23.5 sacks and came in first or second in all of college football in both total pressures and pressure rate. There’s no doubt Latu has a nose for getting after the quarterback

Latu also suffered a neck injury in 2021. It’s something Payton and Paton would have to feel comfortable isn’t an issue moving forward.

But Latu would have to look like Von Miller or DeMarcus Ware for fans to eventually fall in love with this pick. The issues on offense, particularly at QB, are too glaring to ignore.