Broncos undrafted additions tracker
Apr 28, 2024, 2:10 AM
The history of the last two decades says that in all likelihood, at least one undrafted rookie will make the season-opening 53-player roster of Denver Broncos. And there’s a decent chance the impact will be measurable.
So, take note of the players the Broncos will be adding in the coming days in advance of their rookie minicamp to take place on the second weekend of May at Centura Health Training Center. The chances are good that among these names that you might not know, someone will emerge.
BRONCOS UNDRAFTED ADDITIONS
- Memphis edge rusher Jaylon Allen (via Memphis football)
- NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Allen will get a $10,000 signing bonus and a $110,000 salary guarantee
- Fresno State linebacker Levelle Bailey (via Fresno State football)
- Nebraska safety Omar Brown (via Nebraska football)
- Wyoming offensive tackle Frank Crum (via Wyoming football)
- Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard (via Georgia Tech football)
- Texas-San Antonio interior defensive lineman Brandon Matterson (via UTSA football)
- SMU interior defensive lineman Jordan Miller (via SMU football)
- Air Force linebacker Alec Mock (via Air Force football)
- Washington State wide receiver Lincoln Victor (via Washington State football)
- Memphis running back Blake Watson (via Memphis football)
- According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Watson will receive a $25,000 signing bonus and a salary guarantee of $250,000
- Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin (via Utah football)
- According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-Ch. 2 in Houston, Yasmin will receive $47,000 guaranteed, including a $12,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $35,000
PLAYERS TO RECEIVE TRYOUTS AT ROOKIE MINICAMP
- Fresno State long snapper Nick D’Ambra (via Fresno State football)
- Oregon kicker Camden Lewis (via Aaron Wilson, KPRC-Ch. 2)