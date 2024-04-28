Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos undrafted additions tracker

Apr 28, 2024, 2:10 AM

BY DENVERSPORTS.COM


Denver Sports

The history of the last two decades says that in all likelihood, at least one undrafted rookie will make the season-opening 53-player roster of Denver Broncos. And there’s a decent chance the impact will be measurable.

So, take note of the players the Broncos will be adding in the coming days in advance of their rookie minicamp to take place on the second weekend of May at Centura Health Training Center. The chances are good that among these names that you might not know, someone will emerge.

BRONCOS UNDRAFTED ADDITIONS

PLAYERS TO RECEIVE TRYOUTS AT ROOKIE MINICAMP

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Find out the ‘vision’ Sean Payton has for his Day 3 draft picks

What does Sean Payton plan for his five Day 3 draft picks? He explained after the Broncos concluded their 2024 draft work.

6 hours ago

Nick Gargiulo Broncos offensive lineman...

Will Petersen

Broncos add versatile offensive lineman with their final pick of draft

Nick Gargiulo played the 2023 season at South Carolina, after spending five years at Yale; he'll compete with the Broncos offensive linemen

12 hours ago

Devaughn Vele Broncos wide receiver...

Will Petersen

Broncos take second wide receiver of the day in seventh round

Devaughn Vele joins Troy Franklin in the Broncos rookie class, and he'll be in Denver's wide receiver room with a handful of veterans

13 hours ago

Audric Estimé...

Andrew Mason

How Audric Estimé shakes up the Broncos’ running-back dynamic

The selection of Audric Estimé could mean that one of the Broncos' three returning running backs is on the outside looking in come September.

14 hours ago

John Franklin-Myers...

Andrew Mason

Broncos pick up veteran defensive end in draft-day trade

Still in need of defensive-line help, the Broncos sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jets for defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

16 hours ago

Audric Estime...

James Merilatt

Broncos add a running back with a nose for the end zone at No. 147

Looking to bolster their backfield, Denver drafted a player who set the single-season record for rushing touchdowns at Notre Dame in 2023

17 hours ago

Broncos undrafted additions tracker