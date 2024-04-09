Close
BRONCOS

Mock draft has Broncos getting J.J. McCarthy, but not with big trade

Apr 9, 2024, 12:26 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos might be in love with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Unfortunately, getting him in orange and blue doesn’t appear to be as realistic as it was a couple of months ago.

McCarthy has shot up draft boards, with some folks convinced the national championship QB will go in the top-5 of the NFL Draft in 16 days.

That would mean the Broncos would have to make a huge trade up the board from No. 12 to land McCarthy, something some mock drafts have predicted. Would Sean Payton really give up three first-round picks to secure his (hopeful) franchise quarterback? Perhaps.

But the scenario laid out by NFL Network host Rhett Lewis on Tuesday would probably make Broncos Country significantly happier. He has Denver selecting McCarthy at No. 10 overall after a smaller trade with the New York Jets. This gets them in front of Minnesota at No. 11, who’s also been linked with McCarthy.

Here’s what Lewis writes about the potential move:

This trade presents a more palatable scenario for the Broncos since they don’t have a ton of draft resources to throw at their QB problem. The move up two spots doesn’t cost them any future first-round picks and nets Sean Payton a QB who is a proven winner with a savvy football IQ. The assets that would’ve otherwise been dealt in a move higher up the board can now be invested in building around McCarthy for the future.

Lewis makes a lot of good points there, as with a roster already lacking talent, giving up so much draft capital might not be the wisest decision.

Who are the Broncos taking at No. 12? Get all the latest mock drafts here!

This mock, however, assumes two things. One, that McCarthy tumbles all the way to No. 10 and the Cardinals go wide receiver at No. 4 and don’t trade their pick. And two, that the Vikings sit around and let Denver jump them despite having two first-round picks.

While it would be great if the draft played out this way, it’s hard to envision. J.J. McCarthy has sky-rocketed in the last six weeks, and a tumble to No. 10 doesn’t feel all that likely.

