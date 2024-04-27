Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL DRAFT 2024

Broncos take second wide receiver of the day in seventh round

Apr 27, 2024, 4:39 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos clearly feel wide receiver is a position of need, and they continue to address it in the NFL Draft.

After trading up in Round 4 to select Troy Franklin out of Oregon, they took another wideout in the seventh round as the picks began coming to a close.

As a senior at Utah, Vele had 43 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns. That was a little down from his production in 2022, in which he caught 55 passes for nearly 700 yards and five scores.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Vele will bring size to the NFL. The Broncos also have a former Utes wide receiver on the roster in Tim Patrick. He’s coming off back-to-back season ending injuries in training camp, but will look to contribute in 2024.

Vele is 26-years-old, so he has plenty of experience under his belt before making the league. He played five seasons with the Utes, starting back in 2019.

Vele joins Franklin in the rookie class, along with the likes of Courtland Sutton, Patrick, Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson. He’ll likely compete to earn a 53-man roster spot in training camp.

“Functional as either an outside receiver with some route-running polish or as a big slot able to create matchup concerns for static coverages. Vele won’t win with quickness or speed, but his attention to detail as a route runner and willingness to utilize his play strength helps create advantages,” NFL.com wrote in their draft profile of Vele.

The Broncos have made six picks thus far, and have one to go before the 2024 NFL Draft wraps up.

NFL Draft 2024

Audric Estimé...

Andrew Mason

How Audric Estimé shakes up the Broncos’ running-back dynamic

The selection of Audric Estimé could mean that one of the Broncos' three returning running backs is on the outside looking in come September.

1 hour ago

John Franklin-Myers...

Andrew Mason

Broncos pick up veteran defensive end in draft-day trade

Still in need of defensive-line help, the Broncos sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jets for defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

3 hours ago

Audric Estime...

James Merilatt

Broncos add a running back with a nose for the end zone at No. 147

Looking to bolster their backfield, Denver drafted a player who set the single-season record for rushing touchdowns at Notre Dame in 2023

4 hours ago

Kris Abrams-Draine...

James Merilatt

Broncos add depth at cornerback with their first pick in the fifth round

Looking to provide competition opposite of Patrick Surtain, the Broncos selected an All-SEC cornerback with the No. 145 overall pick

4 hours ago

Troy Franklin...

Andrew Mason

When Bo Nix worked out, Troy Franklin was there

Troy Franklin was one of the receivers catching passes from Bo Nix at his Broncos workout, and he felt he made an impression.

5 hours ago

Troy Franklin...

James Merilatt

Broncos trade up to land Bo Nix’s favorite target at Oregon

Denver made a move with Seattle, swapping three picks for two, in order to move up and land their rookie quarterback's college teammate

6 hours ago

Broncos take second wide receiver of the day in seventh round