New NFL mock draft has Broncos staying at No. 12, settling for QB

The Denver Broncos are a popular team to trade up in the mock draft world.

Earlier this week, ESPN had them making a big move up the board to No. 4 overall and selecting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy after a trade with the Cardinals. Head coach Sean Payton only added fuel to the fire, when he said at the NFL Annual Meeting on Monday he thinks it’s “realistic” for Denver to trade up.

But maybe we should pump the brakes on that a bit?

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm released his newest mock draft on Friday, and he has the Broncos staying at No. 12 overall. He has Payton still selecting a quarterback, but perhaps settling for Oregon’s Bo Nix.

Here’s what Edholm had to say:

Can the Broncos avoid a costly trade-up and still land a quarterback? Yes. But can Nix be the QB who can elevate Sean Payton’s team? I’m less sure about that. But what other options are there at this point? I’d feel much better if Denver could move down and still get Nix.

Broncos Country would probably be happy with Nix, if it indeed was a trade down as Edholm suggested. Adding draft picks and getting Nix in the 20s or at the start of Round 2 would feel like a win. Instead, taking him at No. 12 seems like a reach.

Nix is either the fifth or sixth best quarterback in the draft, grouped with Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. Edholm has Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye all going in the top-4. He projects the Vikings to move to No. 4 to get Maye, something Broncos fans want to see happen.

Regardless, this is just the latest mock draft that has Nix in orange and blue. The 24-year-old played a ton of college football. Some view that as more experience, others think it’s a red flag and if he was great he would’ve been in the NFL sooner.

Time will tell. The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a month away.