New mock draft has Broncos taking potentially special tight end

Another day, another mock draft, but this one doesn’t have the Denver Broncos taking a QB in Round 1.

In the third edition of his mock draft this offseason, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton staying at No. 12, and instead taking a potentially special tight end.

That’s right, Jeremiah has University of Georgia stud Brock Bowers landing with the Broncos.

“I know tight end is not a pressing need for the Broncos, but this is a ‘best player available’ situation. They can deploy Bowers in the slot, similar to the way Sean Payton utilized Michael Thomas in New Orleans,” Jeremiah wrote.

While the pick would excite a lot of fans and baffle others it’s not a quarterback, Jeremiah got one thing incorrect. Tight end actually is a pressing need for Denver.

Even with re-signing Adam Trautman this offseason, he caught just 22 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. Greg Dulcich seemingly has potential, but he can’t stay on the field. The former UCLA product played in just two games in 2023. Tight end is indeed a position that Payton and Paton must address.

But so is QB, and in this mock Jeremiah has for quarterbacks going in the top-4. That would be Caleb Williams at No. 1, Drake Maye at No. 2, Jayden Daniels at No. 3 and J.J. McCarthy at No. 4. He has Michael Penix Jr. going to the Raiders at No. 13, right after the Broncos pick, and Bo Nix falling out of Round 1 entirely.

That’s interesting, because ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. also released a mock draft on Tuesday and has Denver selecting the Oregon QB at No. 12 overall. There’s a strong difference of opinion from Jeremiah and Kiper on Nix’s value.

To see Jeremiah’s full mock draft, click here.