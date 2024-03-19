Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

New mock draft has Broncos taking potentially special tight end

Mar 19, 2024, 10:27 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Another day, another mock draft, but this one doesn’t have the Denver Broncos taking a QB in Round 1.

In the third edition of his mock draft this offseason, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton staying at No. 12, and instead taking a potentially special tight end.

That’s right, Jeremiah has University of Georgia stud Brock Bowers landing with the Broncos.

“I know tight end is not a pressing need for the Broncos, but this is a ‘best player available’ situation. They can deploy Bowers in the slot, similar to the way Sean Payton utilized Michael Thomas in New Orleans,” Jeremiah wrote.

While the pick would excite a lot of fans and baffle others it’s not a quarterback, Jeremiah got one thing incorrect. Tight end actually is a pressing need for Denver.

Who are the Broncos taking at No. 12? Get all the latest mock drafts here!

Even with re-signing Adam Trautman this offseason, he caught just 22 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. Greg Dulcich seemingly has potential, but he can’t stay on the field. The former UCLA product played in just two games in 2023. Tight end is indeed a position that Payton and Paton must address.

But so is QB, and in this mock Jeremiah has for quarterbacks going in the top-4. That would be Caleb Williams at No. 1, Drake Maye at No. 2, Jayden Daniels at No. 3 and J.J. McCarthy at No. 4. He has Michael Penix Jr. going to the Raiders at No. 13, right after the Broncos pick, and Bo Nix falling out of Round 1 entirely.

That’s interesting, because ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. also released a mock draft on Tuesday and has Denver selecting the Oregon QB at No. 12 overall. There’s a strong difference of opinion from Jeremiah and Kiper on Nix’s value.

To see Jeremiah’s full mock draft, click here.

Broncos

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Jerry Jeudy secures big contract from Browns

Jerry Jeudy moved on to Cleveland in a trade earlier this month and got paid -- to the tune of $41 million guaranteed.

44 minutes ago

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning’s Netflix show is back, this time following receivers

Netflix announced that "Receiver" will drop soon, as Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions followed five pass-catchers during the 2023 season

3 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Andrew Mason

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projects Bo Nix to Broncos at No. 12

Oregon’s Bo Nix appears to be a clear QB5 in the NFL Draft … but in Mel Kiper Jr.’s eyes, that could land him as the No. 12 overall pick.

6 hours ago

Broncos fans...

Will Petersen

Broncos better be careful, or they won’t be Colorado’s favorite team

The Broncos are sharing a town with Nikola Jokic and Nathan MacKinnon, and if they can't get it together, they'll no longer be the top dog

10 hours ago

Steve Tensi...

Andrew Mason

Former Broncos quarterback Steve Tensi passes away

Steve Tensi, who quarterbacked the Denver Broncos for four seasons in their early years, died at the age of 81.

14 hours ago

Josh Dobbs...

Andrew Mason

Another QB drops off the market, so, which veteran quarterbacks are left?

Cross another free-agent quarterback off the available list, as Josh Dobbs joined the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

15 hours ago

New mock draft has Broncos taking potentially special tight end