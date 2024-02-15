Close
NFL DRAFT 2024

Could Bo Nix be a Bronco? Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt sees a fit

Feb 15, 2024, 10:32 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Bo Nix didn’t have a great Senior Bowl week. But that didn’t knock him out of the first round in the estimation of most who are compiling mock drafts, including Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt.

Klatt, who pops on Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan throughout football season, has the former Oregon quarterback mocked to the Broncos with the No. 12 overall pick in his piece at FoxSports.com.

Who are the Broncos taking at No. 12? Get all the latest mock drafts here!

Writes Klatt:

You can argue that this is possibly where the draft starts. We know there are going to be quarterbacks taken up high. The Broncos could try and trade up if Sean Payton falls in love with one of the top quarterbacks. But they don’t have a lot of ammunition to do so because they don’t have a second-round pick.

The Russell Wilson trade didn’t work out. Denver has to get cheap salary-wise at the quarterback position as a result and find a quarterback who can fit Payton’s preference of playing like a point guard. Payton likes to call scat protections in big moments, where he’s only going to protect with five upfront and then have five free releases, counting on his quarterback to protect himself with his feet and accurately get the ball out on time.

It might be a little high to select Nix, but he fits that mold perfectly. He’s an experienced, smart, point guard-style and accurate passer. Maybe the Broncos can move back to pick Nix, but they have to select him in the first round because they don’t have a second-round pick.

This meshes with earlier comments about Bo Nix from Klatt. Last month on 104.3 The Fan, Klatt told Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans that he felt Nix “fit Sean Payton really well.”

Klatt also felt that there were parallels between Bo Nix and the quarterback with whom Payton had a successful tenure in New Orleans, Drew Brees.

“He’s gonna knock it out of the park when he meets with teams face-to-face,” Nix said last month. “He, I think in a lot of ways, reminds me of Drew Brees — although not as prolific of a passer and more athletic as a runner.”

Nix transferred to Oregon after starting his career at Auburn. He operated in a spread offense throughout his college career, which, in the eyes of some, makes his projection a bit more difficult than that of other quarterbacks, such as J.J. McCarthy.

But the skill set — and the always-pressing need for quarterback talent among teams lacking at the position — will likely push Nix into Round 1. And that could land him in Denver.

