Broncos add versatile offensive lineman with their final pick of draft

The Denver Broncos wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft by adding a versatile offensive lineman.

Nick Gargiulo played the 2023 season at the University of South Carolina, after spending five years before at Yale. The Ivy League didn’t take the field in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gargiulo has experience at left tackle, center and left guard. He played the latter two positions for the Gamecock a season ago.

“The former multi-position starter at Yale proved he could hop into the SEC and make a solid contribution to the Gamecocks’ offensive front. He has the size, length and play strength for center/guard roster flexibility. He’s not a body mover, but he’s also not a basic stalemate blocker,” NFL.com wrote in their draft profile about Gargiulo.

The Broncos are expected to have a starting center competition between Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg, so it’s likely Gargiulo projects as backup guard if he makes the 53-man roster out of training camp.

Overall, Denver took seven players in the 2024 NFL Draft, with a plethora of undrafted signings soon to come.