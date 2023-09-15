Deion Sanders shares how he really feels about Jay Norvell’s shot

For reasons completely unknown and that wouldn’t make much sense anyhow Jay Norvell either tried to make a joke that didn’t land or just straight up took a shot at Deion Sanders this week.

The head coach of Colorado State’s words traveled much further than the Front Range as his comments about the Colorado Buffaloes coach’s dress are leading much of the national sports conversation. The back now has a forth ahead of the two meeting in Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown, which will have the entire country tuning in.

“I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder,” Norvell said. “I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grownups I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

Sanders’ sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, both on Colorado’s team, have already responded and now dad got his response in on The Pat McAfee Show.

“100% I don’t like that it happened because it’s another brother. You know, we started out right. He was complimenting me. I’m complimenting him, he was doing his thing, but it just it just took a quick left,” Sanders said Friday. “What happened? Who got to him? Like what happened? For this to take a left after what he said previously, it threw me off. I really starting to contemplate like why would you go to that direction, you know me like you know how I get down. You know if we really want to talk I can do this pretty darn good. I’m pretty good. Because the kids they’re ready now. If it was a trap game and I don’t believe in trap games, my kids are now on a 10. They are ready to play this game and they can’t wait to play this game. We can’t wait to get it on. We really can’t.”

Earlier this week Sanders complimented Norvell but now it’s the second straight game that it’s become personal for Colorado. Sanders spent Friday morning doing a media tour, with the world all in Boulder for Coach Prime and Buffaloes.

Oddsmakers think the Buffaloes will easily get by the Rams, with a spread on the game of continuing to creep up in favor of Colorado. The Buffaloes are 67-22-2 against the Rams all-time, and have won five-straight matchups going back to 2015.

The game is in front of the national eye with the first appearance at home on GameDay does since 1996. So the second-straight rivalry game for the Buffaloes now carries a lot of spice, when some Rams fans were hopeful they might get overlooked based on CU’s slate—that now will not happen for sure, per Coach Prime.

The Buffaloes will travel then to ranked Oregon after CSU then host ranked USC, two games that also have College GameDay/Game of the Week potential, as the Pac-12 season kicks off with a bang.

***

