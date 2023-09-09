Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders slams Nebraska coach for ‘extreme disrespect’

BOULDER—Shedeur Sanders wasn’t having it on Saturday, not before the game, not during or after it.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback threw for 393 yards on 31-of-42 passing with two touchdowns, following up a star showing in his Buffs debut last week against TCU. But this week it wasn’t necessarily the haters and doubters that made the young Sanders want to prove it—in Week 2 it was the hate of a rivalry.

CU blew past their rival Nebraska Cornhuskers 36-14 but before the game kicked, the blackshirts coach—Matt Rhule—continued a trend of disrespect toward the Buffs.

In April, Rhule said, “I hear other schools saying they can’t wait for today (Saturday)—the transfer portal—I can’t wait to coach my guys.” The comment didn’t specifically call out CU but was about them and everyone knew it.

Shedeur Sanders said Rhule was standing in the middle of the field on the CU Buffs logo prior to the game and held a meeting.

“It was extremely personal, we got out there and warmup and you got the head coach of the other team standing on the middle of the Buff,” the quarterback said. “A couple players do it, it’s fine—enjoy the scenery. But when you got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I’m not going for that at all—so I went in there and disrupted it. They knew off rip, the Buffaloes mean a lot to me. That’s what I was saying pregame and I knew it was extreme disrespect.”

“He said a lot of things about my pops, the program, but now that he wants to act nice, I don’t respect that because you’re hating on another man, You shouldn’t do that,” Sanders continued. “All respect was gone for them and their program. I like playing against their DC, but the respect level wasn’t there.”

Nebraska showed up at Folsom and Matt Rhule led the team to the midfield logo for a meeting. On the Buffalo. @ShedeurSanders wasn’t having it, so he jogged out to start his warm up and calmly break up the Corn party #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/KhoiDcXjlb — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) September 9, 2023

The Buffs had already said going into the week that they would be taking the game “personally.”

And after the boat race, the young Sanders wasn’t satisfied—wanting an even bigger blowout.

“We wanted to run it up, we didn’t even do what we were supposed to do,” Xavier Weaver, who had 170 yards receiving, said.

Rhule likely isn’t done with the Sanders’ yet, with the Buffs slated to be in Lincoln next year, but for CU they’ll first have another rivalry game this time with Colorado State next Saturday.

