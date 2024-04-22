The CU Buffs first game just got moved to a Thursday, likely for TV

The CU Buffs first football game of the 2024 season will happen two days earlier than expected.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that the opener against North Dakota State will now be played on Thursday, Aug. 29. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.

A release from the university says that time and television is TBD, but this seems fairly obvious. Rather than get caught in the shuffle of dozens and dozens of game on Saturday, the CU Buffs will likely get a primetime slot on a major TV network.

Head coach Deion Sanders is back for a second season, as well as QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way stud Travis Hunter. If they both have good seasons, they could each be top-10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. That’s enough star-power for any network to want to feature Colorado, particularly early in the season.

After a hot 3-0 start a year ago, things went off the rails. CU finished the season just 1-8, and a good chunk of the shine was taken off.

But they’re back for more in 2024, and will still garner plenty of attention. Moves like this indicate we’ll watch plenty of their games in the best spots on national television.

To see Colorado’s full football schedule this fall, click here.