Deion Sanders denies any list of NFL teams his sons can’t play for

CU Buffs head football coach Deion Sanders created some noise last month when he made some interesting comments.

Speaking on the professional future of QB Shedeur Sanders (his son) and two-way star Travis Hunter (a player he’s very close with), Sanders raised a few eyebrows.

“There’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen… It’s gonna be an Eli,” Sanders said on the ‘Million $ Worth of Game’ podcast.

Of course, he’s referencing Eli Manning who famously wouldn’t play for the San Diego Chargers and forced his way to the New York Giants in the 2004 NFL Draft.

But at his spring practice press conference on Thursday, Sanders denied those comments. Even though there’s video of them.

“I don’t know who reported that I said there was several teams that my kids wasn’t going to. Whoever did that is a liar and that’s stupid,” Sanders said.

Both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could be top-5 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. In theory, those will be bad teams making those selections, potentially some places Deion might not want them to land.

“I’d like to track that stuff down and hold people accountable in the media. They should not be able to tweet or text or something when they put something stupid out like that,” Sanders said.

There’s also been confusion of if Coach Prime has a list of six teams he wants Shedeur and Travis to play for. He attempted to clarify that as well with Romi Bean of CBS Colorado.

Setting the record straight:

I asked @DeionSanders about the reports that he will only let Shedeur and Travis Hunter play for 6 NFL teams: "That's a bold face lie. That's a stupid lie." pic.twitter.com/yBYxZC51Pn — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) April 17, 2024

“I know a lot of people. Come on. So I would never do that. Before I would disclose — if I was that stupid, I wouldn’t disclose the teams I would want them to play for, I would disclose the several that I wouldn’t,” Sanders told Bean.

Again, he seems to be saying there are teams he doesn’t want them to play for.

It’s all a little confusing, with Deion Sanders sending mixed messages. We’ll see if this drama heats up in about a year when it comes time for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to get picked by NFL teams.