Colorado Buffaloes star goes one-and-done, declares for NBA Draft

Tad Boyle’s first one-and-done is officially exiting Boulder—as Cody Williams has declared for the NBA Draft.

Williams at times has been a projected top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is now expected to go at least in the lottery and rival Chauncey Billups for the highest-selected player in the history of the Colorado Buffaloes program. Billups went No. 3 overall to Boston in the 1997 event.

Williams, alongside expected NBA Draft picks KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva led the Buffs to two tournament wins. However, the freshman wing’s lone colligate season was hampered by injuries. He played in 24 games, starting 18 while he averaged 11.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 55% shooting and 59% from three.

Williams shared the news on Instagram, talking about how excited he was and he thanked his family, including his older brother Jalen Williams—who is one of the key players on the West’s best Thunder. Jalen earned All-Rookie team honors last year. While the younger Williams was a member of the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys All-America Team and a McDonalds All-American who featured for Team USA this summer. As a five-star recruit, he led Arizona’s No. 1 ranked team to a 30-1 and a state championship in the state’s open division last spring.

BREAKING: Cody Williams has officially declared for the NBA Draft, per @wojespn and his IG. He now becomes @CUBuffsMBB’s first-ever ‘one-and-done’ and is a projected lottery pick. Go be great, @C_Will101124!!#ForeverBuffs #SkoBuffs 🖤🦬💛 pic.twitter.com/O86F1s0IEz — Sko Buffs Sports (@SBS_CU) April 22, 2024

The Ringer has Williams going in the top 10 but expect his projection to change as it seems nobody has a clue how this year’s NBA Draft will break. Some have gone as far to say this is the worst draft in a long time.

Cody Williams is one of the best defenders in this class, bringing high intensity versus the best scorer Colorado faced most nights, where his size and 7'1 wingspan are difficult to deal with. He scored efficiently this season, showing strong basketball instincts and versatility https://t.co/q3gXImI9fV pic.twitter.com/Ab2o8aFsB2 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile in Boulder, the Buffs have lost a lot and Boyle is out on the road rebuilding. They’ve already added some transfers but will be essentially an entirely new team come November. Williams will join the NBA and former Buffs Alec Burks, Spencer Dinwiddie Jabbari Walker and Derrick White, as active players who once played for Boyle at Colorado.