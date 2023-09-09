Close
BUFFS

Corso, Herbstreit spill the beans on GameDay potentially in Boulder

Sep 9, 2023, 12:08 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm

College GameDay...

Photo by Cliff Grassmick/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

*** This story was written at halftime of CU / Nebraska and has been updated below ***

Deion Sanders may be elevating the Rocky Mountain Showdown to another level, with the possibility of College GameDay headed to Boulder next Saturday.

On the show ahead of Colorado’s rivalry game with the Nebraska, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit said they’ll be headed to Boulder if the Buffaloes can top the Cornhuskers.

“I will say this- Nebraska figures out ways to lose games better than anybody,” Herbstreit said

“GameDay implications, Nebraska and Colorado,” Rece Davis said.

“That’s what I hear,” Herbstreit said.

“Oh yeah, we’re going out to the Mile High,” Pat McAfee said.

“I didn’t say that,” Davis said.

The clip below shows the full interaction.

Of course the Colorado Buffaloes host the in-state rival Colorado State Rams next week, another sell out at Folsom Field.

The Rams have Week 2 off and will enter the contest 0-1, while the Buffaloes are ranked and may have topped both TCU and Nebraska by kickoff.

Colorado’s been on Big Noon Saturday two weeks in a row, and now it could be ESPN’s GameDay’s turn, with the game slated to start at 8 p.m. That also means Buffaloes grad and FOX’s Joel Klatt could be handing the microphone to fellow Forever Buff, ESPN’s Chris Fowler.

If GameDay does end up at the Foot of the Flatirons, it will be the first time since 1996 that the show broadcasts live from Boulder—though the basketball program got on it once in 2014 for their sister hoops show. So the last time GameDay was in Boulder was the last time folks truly cared about Colorado Football, but now it seems the whole country does and with that GameDay follows.

The Buffaloes will travel to ranked Oregon after CSU then host ranked USC, two games that also have College GameDay/Game of the Week potential, as the Pac-12 season kicks off with a bang.

(Update 2:47 p.m.) –

After the Buffs beat Nebraska 36-14, Gameday announced it’s officially headed to Boulder.


***

