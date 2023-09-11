Colorado’s showdown with Oregon gets prime TV slot and station

The Colorado Buffaloes might have the rare, everyone is paying attention to you trap rivalry game this coming weekend.

CU hosts rival Colorado State with GameDay, Big Noon, First Take and just about the entire college football world making Boulder and therefore the Rocky Mountain Showdown the center of the universe. But the Rams are in a tough spot and given the Buffs just upset TCU and won against their real rivals in Nebraska, CSU isn’t quite as much the challenge. Plus right after the Rams, the Buffs will play their Pac-12 conference opener against the No. 13 Oregon Ducks.

The matchup in Eugene between two at least top 20 teams will be on ABC at 1:30 mountain time, it was announced on Monday.

Second-year coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are flying high after a wild 38-30 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road in Week 2, and they’ll hose Hawaii in Week 3. Lanning has been a noted hater of Deion Sanders CU Buffs, with the coaches beefing last month when conference realignment hit a fever pitch.

On the actual pitch, the Ducks have won three straight games against the Buffaloes with the last Colorado win coming the last time the team went bowling—2016. All-time the Ducks are 15-9 against the Buffaloes, but that 2016 contest was Colorado’s lone win against Oregon in Pac-12 play.

Now this year’s matchup is a heater with each team ranked and showcasing great quarterbacks. Bo Nix of the Ducks and Shedeur Sanders of the Buffs each could very well find their way to New York on Heisman day.

The game could find its way back onto GameDay, Big Noon and all of the things with Sanders first ranked on ranked matchup as head coach. It’ll be his first Pac-12 game as leader of the Colorado Buffaloes’ herd.

