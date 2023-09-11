Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Colorado’s showdown with Oregon gets prime TV slot and station

Sep 11, 2023, 12:03 PM

Oregon Ducks play Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes might have the rare, everyone is paying attention to you trap rivalry game this coming weekend.

CU hosts rival Colorado State with GameDay, Big Noon, First Take and just about the entire college football world making Boulder and therefore the Rocky Mountain Showdown the center of the universe. But the Rams are in a tough spot and given the Buffs just upset TCU and won against their real rivals in Nebraska, CSU isn’t quite as much the challenge. Plus right after the Rams, the Buffs will play their Pac-12 conference opener against the No. 13 Oregon Ducks.

The matchup in Eugene between two at least top 20 teams will be on ABC at 1:30 mountain time, it was announced on Monday.

Second-year coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are flying high after a wild 38-30 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road in Week 2, and they’ll hose Hawaii in Week 3. Lanning has been a noted hater of Deion Sanders CU Buffs, with the coaches beefing last month when conference realignment hit a fever pitch.

On the actual pitch, the Ducks have won three straight games against the Buffaloes with the last Colorado win coming the last time the team went bowling—2016. All-time the Ducks are 15-9 against the Buffaloes, but that 2016 contest was Colorado’s lone win against Oregon in Pac-12 play.

Now this year’s matchup is a heater with each team ranked and showcasing great quarterbacks. Bo Nix of the Ducks and Shedeur Sanders of the Buffs each could very well find their way to New York on Heisman day.

The game could find its way back onto GameDay, Big Noon and all of the things with Sanders first ranked on ranked matchup as head coach. It’ll be his first Pac-12 game as leader of the Colorado Buffaloes’ herd.

***

Buffs

Rick Ross at NFL kick off...

Jake Shapiro

Rapper Rick Ross busts new move, wants you to do the ‘Shedeur Sanders’

Shedeur Sanders had a legendary Saturday in Boulder, so much so that it caught the attention of Rick Ross, who has a new move

14 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

James Merilatt

Matt Rhule claims he wasn’t disrespecting the Buffs on Saturday

The Cornhuskers head coach was called out by Shedeur Sanders after the Colorado-Nebraska game, causing him to answer questions today

14 hours ago

Mel Tucker, the coach at Michigan State...

Jake Shapiro

Former CU coach Tucker subject of MSU sexual harassment investigation

Former Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker is on the verge of being fired from Michigan State, according to multiple reports

2 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Will Petersen

The CU Buffs just cracked the top-20, moving up a handful of spots

The CU Buffs checked in at No. 18 in the new AP rankings released on Sunday; they're No. 21 in the coaches poll, one that carries less weight

2 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes defend Nebraska Cornhuskers qb Jeff Sims...

DMac

CU Buffs are the biggest story in sports, Corn can only wilt

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims was virtually benched on live television on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes

3 days ago

Colorado Buffs fans...

James Merilatt

A bizarre scene caps a great day for the Buffs in Boulder

As fans rushed the field in Boulder, the referees threw up their hands and called the game, as Colorado trounced Nebraska on Saturday

3 days ago

Colorado’s showdown with Oregon gets prime TV slot and station