BUFFS

Prime’s prized recruit is entering transfer portal, leaving CU Buffs

Apr 16, 2024, 3:20 PM

Cormani McClain...

Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The best recruit Deion Sanders has gotten to come to Boulder is Cormani McClain, but the defensive back has had enough of Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes, hitting the transfer portal on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by ON3 Sports.

McClain was a five-star prospect coming out of Lakeland, Florida and was the No. 1 cornerback in his class and the nation’s No. 2-ranked recruit, according to 24/7 Sports Composite. McClain was committed to the University of Miami but didn’t show up to the news conference where he was expected to announce his commitment to the Hurricanes. Instead of choosing Alabama, Florida State or other giants who offered him, McClain chose to join Sanders in his first season at Colorado.

While the Buffs went 4-8 and drastically improved in front of a national spotlight, it wasn’t just an up-and-down season for the team but for McClain. He struggled to see the field in his freshman season, relegated mostly to a special teams role. Still, Colorado’s secondary struggled and Prime eventually pushed McClain onto the field where he played nine games and started four. He recorded 13 total tackles including six unassisted, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. Sanders was outspoken about McClain and how he needed to be a better student. The coach publicly called out the freshman as underprepared.

McClain hasn’t been seen practicing this spring. There have been rumors flying about him portaling for a long time. He should have plenty of suitors, though his grades are part of the reason he hasn’t been on the field and that may limit his transfer options.

Now McClain follows in the footsteps of the other two top-three recruits in Buffs history. Both Darrell Scott and Marcus Houston didn’t work out in Boulder then transferred. As is the case for the five-star McClain. The only other five-star in school history is Jordan Seaton, whom Deion Sanders added to the Buffaloes from Bradenton, Florida this offseason.

The portal opened on Tuesday across college sports and several notable players have roamed away from Boulder.

