Coach Prime loses another blue-chip recruit to the transfer portal

Apr 23, 2024, 10:52 AM | Updated: 10:52 am

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Deion Sanders might like to downplay the negative impact of the transfer portal, stating that it’s mostly backups who leave a school for greener pastures, but that’ll be tougher to do after the news that broke on Tuesday morning. The University of Colorado lost a running back who had a big impact last season and was one of the crown jewel’s of Coach Prime’s initial class in Boulder.

Edwards appeared to be a star in the making after his dazzling debut as a Buff. But the running back’s role decreased as the season went along. In the finale at Utah, Edwards had one carry for one yard, while hauling in four passes for 39 yards.

The decreased role in CU’s offense, particularly after Pat Shurmur took over play-calling duties, makes the departure understandable. But Edwards has a long relationship with Sanders, making it a bit of a surprise.

The running back and head coach have a relationship that goes back more than a decade. Coach Prime and Edwards were linked all the way back to the player’s youth football days in Texas.

Players come and players go. Former Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden announced on Monday that he’s transferring to Colorado. Dylan Edwards responds by leaving CU. It’s the modern age of college football.

