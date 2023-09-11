Oddsmakers think CU Buffs will pound CSU Rams on big stage

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the odd position of going from three-touchdown underdogs to three-touchdown favorites over just three weeks. But they’re also in the odd position of doubling last year’s win total just two games into the season and going from one of the worst teams in the country to a contender.

In the CU buffs third game of the year, they’ll host the Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry game which will have the entire country watching.

CSU enters the contest 0-1 while the Buffs are ranked No. 18 and 2-0.

Oddsmakers think the Buffaloes will easily get by the Rams, with a spread on the game of -23.5 in favor of Colorado. The sharps have the game coming in at about 41-19 in favor of the home team and in line with the two strong offensive performances the black and gold have already put together.

The Buffaloes are 67-22-2 against the Rams all-time, and have won five-straight matchups going back to 2015.

The last time Colorado were three scored dogs within three weeks of being favored by three score was in the 2018 season when Colorado were 17-point underdogs to Washington and then a 24-point favorite the next week against Oregon State, who infamously cameback on the Buffaloes. The 41 point swing is similar to the Buffaloes swing in spread from TCU to CSU. This also happened for Colorado in the 2016 and 203 seasons when they had games against Michigan then Oregon State and Arizona State then Charleston Southern.

This will be Colorado’s first appearance at home on GameDay does since 1996.

The Buffaloes will travel then to ranked Oregon after CSU then host ranked USC, two games that also have College GameDay/Game of the Week potential, as the Pac-12 season kicks off with a bang.

