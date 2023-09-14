CSU coach Jay Norvell fires shot at Deion Sanders about his look

This is what they call poking the bear, and CSU head coach Jay Norvell might want this moment back.

Speaking during his Coach’s Show on Wednesday night, Norvell seemingly took a shot at CU head coach Deion Sanders.

The clip has gone viral, and almost every major media outlet in the country is now discussing it. Norvell apparently takes issue with Coach Prime wearing his sunglasses and his hat during interviews. Take a look and a listen for yourself.

“I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder,” Norvell said. “I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grownups I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

Coach Prime has been keeping receipts along the way, and you better believe this is just the latest one in his collection. So far the Buffs are 2-0, including beating up on Nebraska last weekend after CU QB Shedeur Sanders felt disrespected by Huskers boss Matt Rhule before the game.

Now the Rocky Mountain Showdown is just two days away and Norvell and the Rams will take an 0-1 record into Boulder. We’ll see if they can shock the world — or if his comments directed at Prime makes CU want to run up the score.

