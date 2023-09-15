Close
Deion Sanders steals the show on First Take live from Boulder

Sep 15, 2023, 10:34 AM

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Shedeur Sanders may be following in his father’s footsteps as a Heisman candidate headed to star in the NFL but his dad Deion Sanders won’t be following him to the next level this time.

The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes said again on Friday’s First Take that he would not coach in the NFL. When asked about the path his son is on and how Coach Prime has been

“I ain’t going to the NFL, I like it in Boulder,” Sanders said as he was fully on his sweet-saying game during ESPN’s morning show.”I am where I’m supposed to be, God has called me to this place and time, this era and city. I’m in my zone. I’m in my purpose and I absolutely love it.”

Sanders has brought the Buffs back to true relevance for the first time in two decades and that story has brought the entire sports world to Boulder. Following First Take is Pat McAfee, College GameDay, Big Noon Saturday, 60 Minutes and oodles of celebrities. It’s hard to say Sanders is stealing the show when he is the show but his presence is bigger than all that surrounded him on Friday.

The current coach of Colorado is one of the best athletes of all time, playing in both Super Bowls and a World Series—has always been better at one thing than sports—talking.

“I love it. I love every minute of it,” he said later on the Pat McAfee show. “I had no idea that Boulder Colorado could be this electric. I didn’t. You gotta understand I’m a Florida boy, from the south. I don’t understand snow and all that stuff. And when I first got here like, oh my god, it’s cold out here. But now I’m absolutely loving it.”

“I don’t dream or fantasize. Most people dream when they’re asleep. I do it when I’m wide awake…because I’m up and able to go get it and I know how we are gonna go get it and go conquer it. All those recruits out there, I ain’t hard to find.”

When pressed on it Sanders gave a straight answer of just how far away Colorado is from competing with the Alabamas and Georgias for national titles.

“We’re about seven to eight dawgs away from changing the game. We know what we know when we walk out of the locker room, were about seven or eight away from that.”

