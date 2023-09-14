Close
BUFFS

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is coming to Boulder for CU and CSU

Sep 14, 2023, 1:36 PM

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson...

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

They don’t get much bigger in the world of sports and entertainment than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and he’s headed to Boulder this weekend.

Pat McAfee spilled the beans on his show on Thursday, as The Rock will be joining McAfee live from campus on Friday. There’s also rumors abound the wrestling icon and actor will be the guest picker on ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday morning.

There’s sports media big, and then there’s this. It’s one thing to have Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith and McAfee in Boulder. It’s another to have The Rock.

But that’s the power of Coach Prime. It’s not just football players that want to be around the program. It’s the mega-celebrities in all fields across the entertainment industry.

We’ll see what The Rock tells McAfee, and if he’s on set with Deion Sanders at all. Recruiting for the Buffs is already through the roof, but this will take it to an entire new level.

The Buffs aren’t just coming. They’re here.

***

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is coming to Boulder for CU and CSU