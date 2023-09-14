Close
BUFFS

Deion Sanders fires back at CSU’s Jay Norvell shot at Buffs

Sep 14, 2023, 5:56 PM

Head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes spent last weekend getting after Matt Rhule and his team after the Nebraska Cornhuskers coach made it personal with Deion Sanders.

Just days after the 36-14 pounding at Folsom Field, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell seems to have learned nothing. Norvell took a shot at Coach Prime’s dress on Wednesday, with a clip going viral and the Buffs saw it almost right away.

“I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder,” Norvell said. “I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grownups I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

Sanders responded back in front of his team during Thursday’s practice ahead of Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown in Boulder.

“It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it personal,” Sanders said. “Why would you talk about us, when we don’t talk about nobody.”

Earlier this week Sanders complimented Norvell in the video below.

Oddsmakers think the Buffaloes will easily get by the Rams, with a spread on the game of continuing to creep up in favor of Colorado. The Buffaloes are 67-22-2 against the Rams all-time, and have won five-straight matchups going back to 2015.

The game is in front of the national eye with the first appearance at home on GameDay does since 1996. So the second-straight rivalry game for the Buffaloes now carries a lot of spice, when some Rams fans were hopeful they might get overlooked based on CU’s slate.

The Buffaloes will travel then to ranked Oregon after CSU then host ranked USC, two games that also have College GameDay/Game of the Week potential, as the Pac-12 season kicks off with a bang.

***

