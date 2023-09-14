Close
BUFFS

Shilo Sanders responds to Jay Norvell with simple, wise question

Sep 14, 2023, 12:54 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

CU safety Shilo Sanders is responding to CSU head coach Jay Norvell, after Norvell made some interesting comments about his father, Coach Prime.

Norvell went on his Coach’s Show on Wednesday night and took a shot at the way Deion Sanders conducts himself during interviews.

“I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder,” Norvell said. “I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grownups I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

This, of course, is generating a ton of conversation and it looks like Norvell poked the bear pretty unnecessarily.

Shilo was on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, hours after Norvell’s comments went viral, and responded with a simple and wise question. A fair warning, McAfee uses a word of profanity in this clip.

Why do they do this to themselves indeed? In Week 1, it was beef with the TCU offensive coordinator that motivated the Buffs. In Week 2, it was the pregame antics of Nebraska’s leader Matt Rhule.

And now it’s Norvell, putting himself and his team firmly in CU’s crosshairs. With Oregon and USC looming, Colorado could’ve easily overlooked Colorado State. Now, that won’t be happening.

And as Shilo asked, why are other teams doing this to themselves? It could get ugly on Saturday night in Boulder.

***

