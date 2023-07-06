Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray return to court for first time since title

The Denver Nuggets are having a pretty great summer and that’s to be expected when you win a championship.

From the parade to the party in Las Vegas to going back into the gym in hopes of following through in their dynasty mission it’s been a lot for the Mile High City crew. The two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is already in Serbia living large, after rushing to his home country. Jokic enjoyed the parade and has become more of a household name but at the end of the day, he’s just a regular guy who stays humble.

🏀🇷🇸 Nikola Jokić nije zadovoljan! Njegov konj je završio na 7. mestu!😔 pic.twitter.com/NMUirFFGFo — merkurxtip.rs (@merkurxtip_rs) July 3, 2023

After chilling on the block Jokic hit the court with some friends to play three on three, his first public appearance playing hoops since June 12 when Denver won it all. So it was about three weeks off for the NBA Finals MVP.

Човек опуштено цепа баскет цело лето по Сомбору pic.twitter.com/PMkT7HSw17 — Dača (@DachaOstojic) July 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Murray is already back in Denver, and he’s working out with some of the Summer League guys. The court Murray is playing on seems a whole heck of a lot more serious than the one his big man was messing around on.

Jamal Murray, back in the lab. pic.twitter.com/bVKRWUWBci — Mike Singer (@msinger) July 3, 2023

On that Summer League roster is not Christian Braun or Michael Porter Jr. The younger wing was rumored to maybe be part of the summer squad but was held back. While MPJ is known to be in Denver and spending time with another young Nuggets wing in Peyton Watson.

The memories of beating the Miami Heat in five games are now firmly in the rearview as the bulk of the roster turnover has already happened and the build for a title in 2024 slowly ramps up. That all tips with some Summer League action later this week, when you can catch out three Nuggets rookies who they’ll need to step up right away in the coming season.

