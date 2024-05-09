Nikola Jokic joins the TNT crew live to accept his third NBA MVP

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic won his third NBA MVP on Wednesday night.

And really, it was in a landslide. Jokic earned of 79 of the 99 first-place votes and 926 total points.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got 15 first-place votes, Luka Doncic from Dallas earned four and Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks received one. This was a dominant statement from the voters that Jokic was clearly the best player in the league this season.

After the honor was announced, Jokic joined the TNT crew live to chat about the award.

As usual, Jokic was his humble self when speaking with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

“It’s got to start with your teammates you know. Without them I could do nothing. Coaches, players, organization, medical staff… it’s all one big circle that I can not be wherever I am without them,” Jokic said.

Shaq went on a bizarre rant to start the show, opining about how he thought “SGA” from the Thunder should’ve won the award. He told Jokic as much when asking him a question, and Jokic played it off with his standard grace.

“Thank you, Shaq. We don’t judge people here, so that’s fine. It’s your opinion,” Jokic said with a laugh. “I’m joking.”

Shaq told Jokic “all good” and that he loves him, while also congratulating him.

Shaquille O'Neal tells his "vice president of the Big Man Alliance" Nikola Jokic that he did not think The Joker should win his 3rd MVP this year pic.twitter.com/f5jAciL5Th — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2024

The focus of the interview then shifted to how the Nuggets can battle back from down 2-0 in their current series against the Timberwolves. Minnesota has perplexed Denver thus far, including a Game 2 blowout that stunned the NBA world.

“We played against them four times and they were the No. 1 defense the whole season,” Jokic said. “It’s part of basketball. They’re playing really good. They didn’t lose a game in the first-round and they continue to play at a really high level. We didn’t play our brand of basketball. That’s our goal whenever we play next.”

Next will be on Friday night in Minnesota, as the Nuggets look to get back in the series.

Overall, Jokic handled himself phenomenally like usual. He’s an easy star to root for, and very deserving of a third NBA MVP.