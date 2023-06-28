Nikola Jokic sends special message to NBA Draft pick

Nikola Jokic and the NBA Draft have had a fun past, but that’s what happens when you get drafted during a Taco Bell commercial.

Jokic, the former No. 41 pick in the NBA Draft, shared a message to this year’s No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft. That selection was Anthony Black, a 19-year-old guard that scored 12.8 points, grabbed 5.1 rebounds and threw 3.9 assists per game in his freshman season at Arkansas. The Razorback and now Orlando Magic player was the No. 14 player in his high school class coming into last fall.

Black on his YouTube page shared a behind-the-scenes of his draft night, including a phone call from Jokic.

It’s interesting Jokic was both watching the NBA Draft and got on the phone to welcome somebody to the league.

“Good luck today on the draft. But I gotta tell you that doesn’t mean anything. I was 41st pick and nobody counted me,” Jokic said. “Just work hard, surround yourself with good people that you trust.”

So apparently Jokic took time away from his horses and facetiming them to give Black a ring.

Jokic is currently enjoying Serbia and his offseason, after hoisting the first championship in Denver Nuggets history. On the same night Black got the call, the Nuggets added three players. The trio should all be able to play off Jokic, with strong shooting skills in college.

Black joins NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero as well as rising star Franz Wagner. The roster is in need of a shake up but had a decent second half with such a young roster coached by former Colorado Buffaloes standout Jamahl Mosley.

