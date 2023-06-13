Chaos erupts in Nuggets locker room after first NBA title

They’re celebrating at Ball Arena tonight, oh boy are they partying.

I just came from the locker room after the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 to win Game 5 of the NBA Finals to clinch their first-ever championship.

I have never seen Nikola Jokic so happy, Bruce Brown so relieved and felt an atmosphere of achievement quite like it.

Here’s how it looked it sounded, it smelled like booze and cigars.

Bruce Brown with Larry pic.twitter.com/H4fg5Vvik1 — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 13, 2023

Here’s Braun, a little exclusive pic.twitter.com/iNLjlx2AD5 — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 13, 2023

MPJ is wildin… @JacobRTobey cameo and MPJ wants me drinking too pic.twitter.com/QZN7nsuQaT — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 13, 2023

Calvin Booth “we go three more on our minds” Another staffer “year one of our championship run” pic.twitter.com/CxGP18t8OK — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 13, 2023

My first Jokic sighting pic.twitter.com/mtbZqG1xX4 — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 13, 2023

Aaron Gordon “you talking about basketball, you talking about Denver.” pic.twitter.com/mgfxuGMRII — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 13, 2023

