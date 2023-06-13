Close
NBA FINALS 2023

Chaos erupts in Nuggets locker room after first NBA title

Jun 12, 2023, 11:07 PM

Bruce Brown...

Credit: Jake Shapiro, Denver Sports

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

They’re celebrating at Ball Arena tonight, oh boy are they partying.

I just came from the locker room after the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 to win Game 5 of the NBA Finals to clinch their first-ever championship.

I have never seen Nikola Jokic so happy, Bruce Brown so relieved and felt an atmosphere of achievement quite like it.

Here’s how it looked it sounded, it smelled like booze and cigars.

