Two more players added to injury report as Nuggets season teeters

Ahead of Friday’s Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, more players key for Michael Malone’s squad have been added to the injury report.

The Nuggets are trying to become one of just a handful of teams in NBA history to erase a 2-0 series lead after dropping two games at home to begin a best-of-seven. One of the reasons Denver is in a hole to begin with is the injuries the team is dealing with.

And as has been the case all series, Jamal Murray is still on the injury report with a left calf strain. He’s again questionable and is now joined by two other Nuggets who have been struggling with leg injuries against the Wolves but have not officially gone on the injury report until now. On Thursday, both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson were listed as questionable with leg injuries. The Nuggets starting two-guard has a right abdominal contusion while Jackson is dealing with a left calf contusion.

Murray initially got hurt this season during the In-Season Tournament and has been on and off the floor most of the year. He seemed to reaggravate his main issue late in Round 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, he battled through for a series-clinching game-winner in Game 5. But he’s clearly been hobbled against the Wolves. Monday’s game was just the second time in Murray’s career that he was held under double-digit points in a postseason contest. Against Minnesota, he’s been held to just 12.5 points and three assists over the first two games. The frustration has been clear, as Murray took a fine for throwing objects onto the court.

Meanwhile, KCP has had no answers for fellow Georgia Bulldog Anthony Edwards, who has 70 points in the first two games. KCP was also hobbled at the end of Round 1 but this may be a new injury as he took a knee from Edwards to his torso which caused him to roll around on the floor for a while and that’s where he’s listed as in pain. The two-time champion two-way guard will need to slow Edwards if the Nuggets are to have any hope of a comeback.

Jackson also came up lame in the Lakers series, leaving the court late in a contest on the road. He has been dealing with the issue all of Round 2 but was not on the report. Something happened to Jackson on Monday, as he struggled to make it to the locker room with an issue. The veteran guard has been solid in spelling Murray this season and was a member of one of the lone teams in league history to overcome a 2-0 deficit, doing so for the Clippers in beating Dallas.