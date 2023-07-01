Nuggets release Summer League roster worth watching

When the Nuggets take to the court for their opening game in this year’s NBA Summer League, there will be some intriguing players on the floor. The roster was revealed today, which features multiple players who could have an impact next season.

Nuggets Summer League roster: Armaan Franklin, Andrew Funk, Collin Gillespie, Grant Golden, Ismael Kamagate, Jalen Pickett, Aamir Simms, Taz Sherman, Mark Smith, Cassius Stanley, Julian Strawther, Hunter Tyson and Peyton Watson. — Mike Singer (@msinger) July 1, 2023

Watson was Denver’s first-round pick in 2022. The 6-foot-7 small forward is an intriguing prospect, with length to defend on the perimeter. He needs to improve his offensive game, which is perfect for Summer League.

Strawther, Pickett and Tyson were the Nuggets draft picks this year. Strawther is an option to fill the void left by Bruce Brown’s departure via free agency, as the Gonzaga guard/forward can shoot. Pickett could be Denver’s backup point guard, a role he played to perfection at Penn State. And Tyson is another offensive option off the bench.

Gillespie is another player to watch. The point guard shined last year in Summer League, but fractured his leg in late July and missed the entire season. Denver likes the Villanova product, as he’s an option to replace some of Brown’s minutes, as well.

Denver tips things off in Las Vegas on Friday, July 7. They play Milwaukee at 3:00 MT.

Summer basketball coming soon ☀️ Catch all the action on @AltitudeTV starting next week! pic.twitter.com/FpHChDeZsP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 1, 2023

