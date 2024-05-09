Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

INSIDE THE NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic had a priceless moment after winning MVP

May 8, 2024, 11:27 PM | Updated: 11:31 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—The moment Nikola Jokic has found out that he has won all three of his NBA MVPs has been special. The first came in front of his teammates in a ballroom during the NBA Playoffs. His second came as he trotted in with his horse and Nuggets brass surprised him at his Serbian stables. The third on Wednesday came in a back room at Ball Arena surrounded by a few family members, key Nuggets staffers and Jamal Murray.

The award was forecasted by many and as expected Jokic’s reaction to the announcement of his honoring was not much more than an earnest shrug and half-hearted fist wave. It’s not the norm for a player being anointed one of the 10-best in basketball history, but Joker isn’t the average guy and that’s kind of the whole point.

The reaction that was special and worth watching was that of the people around Jokic and the star center’s reaction to those reactions. His wife Natalija Jokic, who is at many games but is very private narrated a video for the Nuggets social media team. The heart-warming video shares the details of the family’s love for their accomplished NBA husband, father, brother and son. Behind the scars and smile, there is a family believing in him. His brothers Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic, their wives and kids—Jokic’s nephews—all made a rare appearance on camera to congratulate Nikola. Natalija and Nikola’s daughter Ognjena Jokic, who is just a tyke, also appeared in the video to share her love for her father.

The video was special to see and something we know Jokic saw. The Nuggets posted a second video of Nikola next to his daughter watching the first video.

“This is nice,” he said, before kissing his daughter. “This is so cool, this is so nice.”

Just a few minutes later when he talked to the media, ever the funny guy, Jokic joked that he didn’t know why his family was even there.

“I didn’t invite them, they just showed up. I’m like who wants to drive 45 minutes here to get it,” he said. “It’s nice, it’s a special moment and I’ll probably remember it my whole life. It’s a legacy for after my career.”

Jokic when asked about his legacy now as a three-time MVP, deflected that back onto his family.

“Basketball doesn’t mean that much (now that I’m a father,) I like to do it, I like to play the game, everything else (that comes with it) uh,” Jokic said. “Being a father, I don’t play just for myself or my teammates now. When I’m older, I don’t want my family to look at my videos and say that I’m bad. Now I can talk a lot of trash when my kid and nephews grow up. I’m going to be a cool grandpa.”

Inside the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic NBA MVP...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic joins the TNT crew live to accept his third NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic was his humble self when speaking with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith about his third NBA MVP

14 hours ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic joins best players in NBA history with latest honor

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has for a third time been named NBA MVP, this time for his performance during the 2023-24 season

15 hours ago

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone challenges Nuggets ahead of Game 3 in Minnesota

The challenge ahead in trying to come back against Minnesota is a big one, and it's why Michael Malone is trying to push a new button

17 hours ago

Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

Jamal Murray has little to say about fine, takes “full responsibility”

In some sense it's great Jamal Murray took "full responsibility" for his actions; in others, he left a lot to be desired with his answers

20 hours ago

Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray dodges worst punishment, but still disciplined

Jamal Murray will be able to play in Game 3 if his health allows it, the NBA won't be suspending the Denver Nuggets point guard

2 days ago

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Aaron Gordon unhappy with officiating after Nuggets get blown out

The Nuggets spent much of the season battling with refs and players were upset about the officiating in what will likely be the team's undoing

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic had a priceless moment after winning MVP