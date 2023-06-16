Close
NUGGETS

The Nuggets got on a plane to Las Vegas after the victory parade

Jun 16, 2023, 10:40 AM

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets hit Las Vegas mere hours after their victory parade wrapped on Thursday.

Photos and videos overnight surfaced of Nuggets players Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, DeAndre Jordan and others partying at Hakkasan Nightclub. Owner Josh Kroenke was with the group as well.

An article from the Las Vegas Review-Journal says DJ Pauly D of “Jersey Shore” fame was rocking the club and wearing a Jamal Murray jersey. Jokic was brought a bottle of vodka from his home country of Serbia, according to the publication.

There was also a custom cake, as you can see Kroenke holding in the photo above. Green wore a Vegas Golden Knights jersey, the hockey team that claimed the Stanley Cup earlier this week.

It’s great to see the Nuggets soaking this all in. They partied with 750,000 of their closest friends in downtown Denver at the parade and then immediately headed to one of America’s favorite cities to let loose in.

If their summer is anything like the Avalanche’s a year ago, get ready, because this won’t be the last time we see the team out and about having a great time.

