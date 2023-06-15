Nikola Jokic declares that he’s a fan of victory parades after all

On Monday night, after winning his first NBA championship, Nikola Jokic went viral with his response to DMac’s question about celebrating the accomplishment. The two-time MVP wasn’t too excited about having to wait until Thursday for the Nuggets victory parade.

Jokić was asked if he's looking forward to the Championship parade. "No. I need to go home." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1ZkPSG6mFe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2023

Well, the Nuggets center was signing a different tune on Thursday afternoon. After a parade through downtown Denver, Jokic stood in front of a crowd estimated to be in excess of 500,000 people and declared a change of heart. (WARNING: The below clip contains foul language)

“I told you that I didn’t want to stay for the parade, but I f**king want to stay and parade.”- Nikola Jokic 😂 pic.twitter.com/hKsCQH5Xnn — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 15, 2023

So much for the silly narrative that Jokic wasn’t enjoying the title. As Michael Malone would say, “Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

***

