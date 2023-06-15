NUGGETS
Nikola Jokic declares that he’s a fan of victory parades after all
Jun 15, 2023, 12:40 PM
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
On Monday night, after winning his first NBA championship, Nikola Jokic went viral with his response to DMac’s question about celebrating the accomplishment. The two-time MVP wasn’t too excited about having to wait until Thursday for the Nuggets victory parade.
Jokić was asked if he's looking forward to the Championship parade.
"No. I need to go home." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1ZkPSG6mFe
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2023
Well, the Nuggets center was signing a different tune on Thursday afternoon. After a parade through downtown Denver, Jokic stood in front of a crowd estimated to be in excess of 500,000 people and declared a change of heart. (WARNING: The below clip contains foul language)
“I told you that I didn’t want to stay for the parade, but I f**king want to stay and parade.”- Nikola Jokic 😂 pic.twitter.com/hKsCQH5Xnn
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 15, 2023
So much for the silly narrative that Jokic wasn’t enjoying the title. As Michael Malone would say, “Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”
***