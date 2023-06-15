Close
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic declares that he’s a fan of victory parades after all

Jun 15, 2023, 12:40 PM

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

On Monday night, after winning his first NBA championship, Nikola Jokic went viral with his response to DMac’s question about celebrating the accomplishment. The two-time MVP wasn’t too excited about having to wait until Thursday for the Nuggets victory parade.

Well, the Nuggets center was signing a different tune on Thursday afternoon. After a parade through downtown Denver, Jokic stood in front of a crowd estimated to be in excess of 500,000 people and declared a change of heart. (WARNING: The below clip contains foul language)

So much for the silly narrative that Jokic wasn’t enjoying the title. As Michael Malone would say, “Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

***

