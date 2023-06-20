Close
NUGGETS

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is again living a good life back in Serbia

Jun 20, 2023, 4:22 PM

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by Oliver Bunic / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is back home in Serbia.

After a championship parade he loved and a quick stop to live it up in Las Vegas, Jokic arrived in time over the weekend to watch his horses race.

People at the track were clearly thrilled to see the NBA Finals MVP, but also appeared to give him some privacy. Jokic had initially made it known he needed to go home and wasn’t sure if he could make the parade, but it looks like everything worked out in the end. He was greeted with an awesome billboard as well.

Jokic was even spotted out walking his daughter, Ognjena, who became somewhat of a celebrity in her own right with her adorable performances on dad’s trophies after the Game 5 victory over the Heat.

Just a random dad in Serbia. Was told he was apparently famous or something?
by u/vunacar in denvernuggets

While Jokic no doubt has love for the city of Denver and Nuggets fans, his home country of Serbia is clearly where he’s most comfortable.

He had a memorable MVP celebration there a little more than a year ago, and it’s where Jokic enjoys spending his offseason.

This one will be a little shorter, but that’s what happens when you win a championship, as training camp will be here before anyone knows it.

But in the meantime, life is good for Denver’s top athlete right now on the other side of the Earth.

***

