Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Sights and sounds from the first Denver Nuggets’ title parade

Jun 15, 2023, 2:36 PM

Denver Nuggets parade...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets’ first title parade on Thursday drew huge crowds downtown.

After all, this has been a long time coming for a franchise that has been waiting 47 years for an NBA championship.

Players, management, ownership and staff rode on floats and fire trucks through the streets to mark the occasion, followed by a rally at Civic Center park with speeches from Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and others.

Here are some of the best sights and sounds as captured by the Denver Sports digital staff.

***

Nuggets

Ish Smith, Bruce Brown, DeAndre Jordan...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone and Bruce Brown drop hints at parade he’ll be back

Bruce Brown might be coming back to the Nuggets, after he and Michael Malone both say at the championship parade it's still in the cards

18 hours ago

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray...

James Merilatt

Fire truck carrying Jokic and Murray involved in parade accident

As the Nuggets victory parade neared its conclusion, a law-enforcement officer was struck by the fire truck carrying two star players

18 hours ago

Nikola Jokic...

James Merilatt

Nikola Jokic declares that he’s a fan of victory parades after all

Three days after seemingly not being thrilled about having to attend the Nuggets victory parade, the NBA Finals MVP changed his mind

18 hours ago

Jamal Murray, Jimmy Butler...

Mike Evans

The Nuggets did things the right way, in so many ways this season

From a humble superstar to a player willing to become a defensive stopper, the Nuggets embodied what it takes to win a title

18 hours ago

Christian Braun...

Jake Shapiro

The exclusive list Christian Braun joined proves his winning ways

Christian Braun was one of the most important players for the Denver Nuggets this year and he's in a very special club now

2 days ago

Larry O'Brien...

Jake Shapiro

WWE offers Denver Nuggets their own custom championship belt

The Denver Nuggets most famous crossover with the world of wrestling may have been in 2009 when Vince McMahon went after owner Stan Kroenke. You see, McMahon’s WWE had prearranged that the then Pepsi Center would host a Monday Night Raw on May 25th, 2009. The owner of WWE had booked the venue over a […]

2 days ago

Sights and sounds from the first Denver Nuggets’ title parade