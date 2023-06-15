Sights and sounds from the first Denver Nuggets’ title parade

The Denver Nuggets’ first title parade on Thursday drew huge crowds downtown.

After all, this has been a long time coming for a franchise that has been waiting 47 years for an NBA championship.

Players, management, ownership and staff rode on floats and fire trucks through the streets to mark the occasion, followed by a rally at Civic Center park with speeches from Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and others.

Here are some of the best sights and sounds as captured by the Denver Sports digital staff.

MPJ is loving it pic.twitter.com/YoSDXRXKZw — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 15, 2023

The first to make the turn on Broadway from 17th? None other than the best mascot in the NBA. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/zUgiPb1p4v — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) June 15, 2023

Watch the catch by Jamal! pic.twitter.com/8jUInQMV43 — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) June 15, 2023

A shirtless Christian Braun takes a beer broken on Collin Gillespie’s head and (sort of) chugs it 😂 #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/G8W9FI8mmN — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) June 15, 2023

Jokic and Jamal winners pic.twitter.com/ySnyRZqj5h — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 15, 2023

Michael Malone fires up the crowd as every beer thrown to him comes up woefully short 😂 #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/TdU4ULmWAk — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) June 15, 2023

AG is a whole vibe pic.twitter.com/35hm7lzu2V — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 15, 2023

Jamal Murray throws a party as a proud Stan Kroenke looks on… And Nikola Jokic and his daughter are here as well 🥺 pic.twitter.com/JtF0GQorCl — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) June 15, 2023

Popping so many bottles pic.twitter.com/CIBelavken — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 15, 2023

A closer look at Jamal’s catch. pic.twitter.com/g5OFV2b93P — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) June 15, 2023

Credit to Jamal Murray… when his firetruck was stopped he got pelted with gear and signed as much as he could. This is about 10% of it. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/TTcXZcaino — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) June 15, 2023

It’s a parade in my city pic.twitter.com/qWW6l8Nqgu — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 15, 2023

WOW, DENVER! You did it again 😍 pic.twitter.com/yw5TqAm3It — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) June 15, 2023

What a day for the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/h0J77pR4HQ — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 15, 2023

What a day. Now it feels real. The DENVER NUGGETS are NBA Champions! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/FePNSBpTKk — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) June 15, 2023

