NBA FINALS 2023

From NYC to Serbia, billboards and tributes rolling in for Nikola Jokic

Jun 14, 2023, 9:35 AM

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic, global icon?

The Denver Nuggets center is finally getting the superstar treatment he deserves, as billboards and tributes are popping up around the world for the NBA Finals MVP.

On Tuesday night, video surfaced of the Belgrade Tower, the tallest building in Serbia, lighting up with a video montage of Jokic. The visuals of the display were pretty stunning.

Then, on Wednesday morning, Jokic’s presence made its way to New York. Less than 48 hours after Nike introduced an ad for him that was hilariously perfect, Jokic is on a billboard in America’s most famous city.

So much for people not knowing who this guy is, or the Nuggets being “boring.” The national media looks sillier by the day with their false narratives, as Jokic is here to stay as one of the most famous basketball players on Earth.

Of course, he’ll still go back home to Serbia this summer and return to his simple life, but there’s no hiding hoops fans everywhere know who Jokic is.

And oh how lucky we are he plays for the Denver Nuggets.

