From NYC to Serbia, billboards and tributes rolling in for Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, global icon?

The Denver Nuggets center is finally getting the superstar treatment he deserves, as billboards and tributes are popping up around the world for the NBA Finals MVP.

On Tuesday night, video surfaced of the Belgrade Tower, the tallest building in Serbia, lighting up with a video montage of Jokic. The visuals of the display were pretty stunning.

The Belgrade Tower, the tallest building in Serbia, lit up to celebrate Nikola Jokic winning his first NBA championship 🇷🇸 (via belgradewaterfront/IG)pic.twitter.com/8itCO260Xv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2023

Then, on Wednesday morning, Jokic’s presence made its way to New York. Less than 48 hours after Nike introduced an ad for him that was hilariously perfect, Jokic is on a billboard in America’s most famous city.

New Nike billboard in NYC for Nikola Jokic 🔥 (Via @TickPick ) pic.twitter.com/fcuc9WM9Vy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2023

So much for people not knowing who this guy is, or the Nuggets being “boring.” The national media looks sillier by the day with their false narratives, as Jokic is here to stay as one of the most famous basketball players on Earth.

Of course, he’ll still go back home to Serbia this summer and return to his simple life, but there’s no hiding hoops fans everywhere know who Jokic is.

And oh how lucky we are he plays for the Denver Nuggets.

