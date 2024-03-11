Denver Broncos 2024 NFL free agency tracker

The Denver Broncos do not have much cap space but were one of the teams making big moves before free agency even opened. The team cut quarterback Russell Wilson, who has moved on and will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson was not the lone cut, Denver moved on from All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, traded Jerry Jeudy and made a sequence of other moves to clear cap space. But now Denver is down a starting quarterback, starting safety, wideout and other pieces. So the Broncos are expected to stay active to address team needs while doing so on a pretty tight budget.

Here’s the latest news on the Broncos as NFL free agency plays out

Wil Lutz is replacing Brandon McManus again, this time taking the job in Jacksonville. The Broncos are without a kicker after Lutz signed a three-year deal to join the AFC South team.

March 11: Broncos lose starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency

The Denver Broncos will need a new starting center in 2024, after Lloyd Cushenberry III departed in the opening hours of free agency. The strong pass-blocker drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft has signed with the Tennessee Titans

Denver is poised to agree with Jones on a three-year deal that broke in the first 90 minutes into the start of the “legal tampering” period of free agency. The deal is for $22.5 million, with $12.5M guaranteed.

