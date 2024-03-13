Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos re-sign their leading tight end from 2023

Mar 12, 2024, 8:27 PM | Updated: 8:42 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Adam Trautman embraced being with the Broncos last year. And in particular, he embraced being with Sean Payton, the coach who drafted him in the third round four years ago.

When the season ended, he left no doubt that he wanted to return.

“I’d love to,” Trautman said earlier this month. “Obviously, all that stuff will take care of itself. I can’t really — I control some of it. Obviously, with my play, I control all of THAT. But I don’t control what they’re ultimately going to do with me.

“But, no, I’d love to be back here. That’s why I came here. I took the pay cut to come here. To play for Sean (Payton), to play in this offense. To play for Declan (Doyle), our tight ends coach who I was with for three years in New Orleans. So, I would love to be back.”

He’ll get his wish.

Trautman agreed with the Broncos on a two-year deal Tuesday. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the move.

He is the fourth ex-Saints player to agree on a contract with the Broncos in the last two days. Fullback Michael Burton and Wil Lutz re-signed with the team, while defensive tackle Malcolm Roach agreed on a two-year, $8-million deal.

ADAM TRAUTMAN BECAME TE1 LAST YEAR

By the middle of training camp, Adam Trautman was the Broncos’ No. 1 tight end. Others had some superior specific skills — specifically Chris Manhertz as a blocker — but Trautman’s all-around work carried the day for him over pass-catching options such as Greg Dulcich and Albert Okweugbunam.

“He’s a guy that might not have the speed of those guys,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said at the time. “But he’s very quarterback-friendly, meaning the quarterback knows exactly where he’s going to be, what he’s going to do.

“And if you’re one of those types of receivers that really talks to the quarterback with your body language and you make the right decisions, then it’s somebody that the quarterback is going to have confidence in.”

What’s more, Trautman became a leader in the locker room. Fellow tight end Lucas Krull — who joined the Broncos’ practice squad after the roster deadline and eventually worked his way onto the primary roster — spoke admiringly of the counsel Trautman provided him.

It was a significant part of how Trautman grew in his role, going from being the young understudy in New Orleans when he arrived to one of the elder statesmen in the room when he reached Denver.

“I think that’s one of the biggest areas I’ve improved in,” Trautman said in January. “And then, I think every year, you get a little smarter and you make things a lot easier. Like, when you can trim down that time from, all right, you hear the play in the huddle, you get to the line, you see the defense’s personnel. You see who you’re going against. You see where you need to [be]. Everything speeds up, and when you have about three, four seconds before a snap and you already know what you’re doing, that’s when things start to click.

“People talk about all the time, ‘Oh, the game slows down because I’m just playing.’ That doesn’t happen unless you figure out little tricks and things to speed it up in your mind. It doesn’t just happen from just playing. So, I’d say that part I’ve improved in, as well.”

The Broncos hope to be the beneficiaries of that.

For the latest Broncos free agency news, tune into 104.3 The Fan!

To listen live, click here.

Broncos

Sean Payton Broncos Power Rankings...

Cecil Lammey

When will Sean Payton find the Broncos a new QB?

The Denver Broncos have not yet added a quarterback this offseason. Many options in free agency have dried up already during the legal tampering period of free agency. So, what’s Sean Payton’s plan? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

4 hours ago

Josey Jewell...

Jake Shapiro

Another household name departs the Broncos in free agency

Josey Jewell is leaving Broncos, as the key member of the defense from the past few years as is signing a deal to join an NFC team

5 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

The No. 3 of Russell Wilson appears to be back in circulation

The No. 3 jersey of Russell Wilson may already be on the move, if a video posted by the Broncos on Tuesday is any indication.

7 hours ago

Drew Lock...

Andrew Mason

Former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is headed for Giants

Former Broncos first-round pick Drew Lock is moving on ... but he won't be coming back to Denver, and instead will join the New York Giants.

8 hours ago

Malcolm Roach...

Andrew Mason

Did the Broncos get the best run defender in the NFL by adding Malcolm Roach?

Malcolm Roach was a dominant run defender for the Saints last year ... and he should help a Broncos run D that was anything but in 2023.

9 hours ago

Shaquil Barrett...

Jake Shapiro

Two former standout Broncos pass-rushers are together again

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett is moving to Miami, signing a one-year deal worth up to $9 million to join the Dolphins

9 hours ago

Broncos re-sign their leading tight end from 2023