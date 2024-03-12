Report says Broncos make a move with fullback Michael Burton

The Denver Broncos are re-signing fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Former player turned NFL Network personality Jason McCourty broke the news first.

Mike Burton agreed to terms to go back to the #Broncos on a one year deal. Burton offers plenty of versatility as a fullback and key contributor on special teams — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 12, 2024

Burton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos a season ago in his first season in Denver. He carried the football seven times for nine yards, and had three catches for eight yards. He had four total tackles on special teams and forced a fumble.

But it’s not all about the stats when it comes to fullback. Burton was named the No. 1 fullback in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2023 and also a Pro Bowl alternate. He has value a box score can’t show. Burton played about 18 percent of Denver’s offensive snaps last year and more than 60 percent on special teams.

Burton’s had stints in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, New Orleans and Kansas City thus far in his pro career that began in 2015 with the Lions. He overlapped with Sean Payton with the Saints in 2020 before reuniting in Denver.

Burton joins kicker Wil Lutz as a returning free agent. You can follow all of the Broncos moves, including who they’ve lost, right here.

