Broncos bring back one of their wide receivers

Lil’Jordan Humphrey was one of the first players Sean Payton brought in to the Broncos after becoming their head coach last year. He was part of a New Orleans diaspora that ended up reshaping a decent chunk of the roster.

And now he’s back for at least one more season.

The 25-year-old, 5-year veteran agreed to terms with the Broncos on a one-year contract Wednesday. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the move.

When Lil’Jordan Humphrey came to the Broncos, it was expected that his primary role would be on special teams. But he worked his way into the wide-receiver rotation, and with injuries knocking Tim Patrick out for the season and Brandon Johnson out of the mix for four games, Humphrey ended up seeing a career-high workload.

He played 428 offensive snaps — more than he’d seen in the previous three seasons behind. He also caught a career-best 3 touchdown passes.

Humphrey’s signature play came in the Week 17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He took a pass from Jarrett Stidham, navigated his way through traffic and burst downfield for a 54-yard catch-and-run that was the game’s only touchdown.

With Jerry Jeudy dealt to the Cleveland Browns and Patrick returning, Humphrey should slot in for the same type of role he had last year.

For the latest Broncos free agency news, tune into 104.3 The Fan!

To listen live, click here.