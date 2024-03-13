Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos bring back one of their wide receivers

Mar 13, 2024, 11:06 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Lil’Jordan Humphrey was one of the first players Sean Payton brought in to the Broncos after becoming their head coach last year. He was part of a New Orleans diaspora that ended up reshaping a decent chunk of the roster.

And now he’s back for at least one more season.

The 25-year-old, 5-year veteran agreed to terms with the Broncos on a one-year contract Wednesday. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the move.

When Lil’Jordan Humphrey came to the Broncos, it was expected that his primary role would be on special teams. But he worked his way into the wide-receiver rotation, and with injuries knocking Tim Patrick out for the season and Brandon Johnson out of the mix for four games, Humphrey ended up seeing a career-high workload.

He played 428 offensive snaps — more than he’d seen in the previous three seasons behind. He also caught a career-best 3 touchdown passes.

Humphrey’s signature play came in the Week 17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He took a pass from Jarrett Stidham, navigated his way through traffic and burst downfield for a 54-yard catch-and-run that was the game’s only touchdown.

With Jerry Jeudy dealt to the Cleveland Browns and Patrick returning, Humphrey should slot in for the same type of role he had last year.

For the latest Broncos free agency news, tune into 104.3 The Fan!

To listen live, click here.

Broncos

Sean Payton Broncos Super Bowl odds...

Will Petersen

The Broncos have their worst preseason Super Bowl odds ever

The oddsmakers at one popular sportsbook have set the Broncos odds of winning the Super Bowl next year at +12000, or 120-1

2 hours ago

Peyton Manning Olympics...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning lands cool gig at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Peyton Manning will be joined by sportscaster Mike Tirico and singer Kelly Clarkson as hosts of the opening ceremony at the 2024 Olympics

3 hours ago

Broncos Adam Trautman...

Andrew Mason

Broncos re-sign their leading tight end from 2023

Adam Trautman will return to the Broncos after agreeing on a two-year contract with the team on Tuesday night.

18 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos Power Rankings...

Cecil Lammey

When will Sean Payton find the Broncos a new QB?

The Denver Broncos have not yet added a quarterback this offseason. Many options in free agency have dried up already during the legal tampering period of free agency. So, what’s Sean Payton’s plan? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

21 hours ago

Josey Jewell...

Jake Shapiro

Another household name departs the Broncos in free agency

Josey Jewell is leaving Broncos, as the key member of the defense from the past few years as is signing a deal to join an NFC team

23 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

The No. 3 of Russell Wilson appears to be back in circulation

The No. 3 jersey of Russell Wilson may already be on the move, if a video posted by the Broncos on Tuesday is any indication.

1 day ago

Broncos bring back one of their wide receivers