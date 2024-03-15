Non-tendered Broncos DL Jonathan Harris finds a new destination

Jonathan Harris, who started five games last season for the Denver Broncos, is moving on.

The four-year veteran defensive lineman agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported the move.

The Broncos had the option of giving Jonathan Harris a restricted free-agent tender prior to the start of the new league year. That tender would have been at the right-of-first-refusal level, and would have given the Broncos a seven-day period to match any offer made. But that also would have cost the Broncos $2.985 million of cap space.

Jonathan Harris served as a rotational defensive lineman for the balance of the 2023 season after opening the campaign as a first-teamer, starting five of the six contests. He eventually played all 17 games and finished third on the Broncos in snaps played by defensive linemen, trailing only Zach Allen and D.J. Jones.

He finally worked his way up to the first team during training camp last summer.

Harris joined the Broncos during the 2019 season. After spending 2020 on the reserve/non-football-injury list, he saw practice-squad and active-roster stints in the 2021 and 2022 campaign, starting each regular season as a cut at the roster deadline.

In 31 total games played with the Broncos, Harris recorded 1 sack and 6 quarterback hits.