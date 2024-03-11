Broncos step into free agency by adding safety Brandon Jones

With Brandon Jones, the Broncos appear to have their safety corps set.

Denver is poised to agree with Jones on a three-year deal that broke in the first 90 minutes into the start of the “legal tampering” period. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported that the Broncos plan to add the former Miami Dolphins safety.

Jones suffered a torn ACL in 2022. He returned last year, but worked mostly in a rotational role, starting 6 of the 16 regular-season games in which he played. He also started in the Dolphins’ playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He did well in coverage, allowing a 68.9 passer rating when targeted last season per the data compiled by Pro Football Focus — although the sample size was small given that he played four or fewer defensive snaps in half of the 16 regular-season games in which he played.

While Jones is a “first-wave” addition, his contract is reasonable, first reported https://twitter.com/schultz_report/status/1767237047599722855?s=61&t=pJV7sSL4z-LI_w8DGsnxnAby Jordan Schultz as including $12.5 million guaranteed and an expected annual value of under $7 million a year — $20 million over three years.

HOW BRANDON JONES FITS WITH THE BRONCOS

Although Brandon Jones came off the bench for most of the 2022 campaign, he is likely to start for the Broncos. Jones likely pencils in alongside P.J. Locke, who played well down the stretch last year filling in for the suspended Kareem Jackson. The Broncos re-signed Locke to a two-year deal over the weekend, keeping him off the free-agency market.

Fourth-year safety Caden Sterns is also in the mix, although he is recovering from a knee injury that ended his season in Week 1. Sterns’ lengthy injury history also means the Broncos needed to fortify the safety corps.

Jones brings some pass-rush ability to the table. Earlier in his career, he notched a 5-sack, 10-QB hit season with the Dolphins. That came in 2021, the year that saw him start a career-high 13 games and play in 15. It was also a season that showed Jones can play bigger than the 190 pounds that he carries on his 6-foot-1 frame.

Jones has played at least 15 games in three of his four seasons to date. The 2022 ACL tear is his most significant injury so far.

