BRONCOS

Another household name departs the Broncos in free agency

Mar 12, 2024, 3:22 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are losing another key member of their defense from the past few years as Josey Jewell is signing a deal to join the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network. ESPN reports Jewell will make $22.75 over three years to play for the Panthers, $10 million of that is guaranteed

For Jewell, it’s a reunion with former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who is in that role in Carolina. Jewell arguably had his best season in Denver playing for Evero in 2022, where he recorded a personal best with 128 tackles, seven of which were for a loss and 2.5 of which were sacks. He also had a career-high four passes defended and two forced fumbles. Jewell played two more games in 2023 and recorded similar stats to end his six-year stay with the Broncos.

Denver drafted Jewell in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Iowa. Jewell, follows Justin Simmons out of town, who was cut last week for cap reasons. The two are each top 12 tacklers in Broncos history and had been productive players the past several years while the team as a whole struggled.

The Broncos somewhat tipped their hands that Jewell was headed out of town. Last month the team gave Jonas Griffith an extension despite missing the entire 2023 season. The former starter is likely to slide back into a bigger role upon return and will probably play alongside Alex Singleton.

For the Panthers, they lost Frankie Luvu to the Commanders and traded Brian Burns to the Giants so they needed a productive defensive player to help them turn around from a 2-15 season.

