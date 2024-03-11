Close
BRONCOS

Broncos lose starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency

Mar 11, 2024, 11:28 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will need a new starting center in 2024, after Lloyd Cushenberry III departed on Monday.

Multiple reports say Cushenberry is headed to the Tennessee Titans, leaving a little more than a hour after “legal tampering” began in NFL free agency.

The Broncos drafted Cushenberry in the third-round out of LSU in 2020. He was Joe Burrow’s center when the Tigers won the national championship and immediately became a starter in Denver.

Overall, Cushenberry appeared in 57 games with the Broncos, all starts. He played in all 17 contests in 2023, being the anchor on an offensive line that saw remarkable consistency with him, Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey.

Now, head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton will likely look to replace Cushenberry internally, either with Luke Wattenberg, a 2022 fifth-round pick out of Washington or Alex Forsyth, a 2023 seventh-round selection out of Oregon.

Lloyd Cushenberry III joins Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons and Jerry Jeudy as household names and starters that have now left town over the last week.

